$0.70 EPS Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.69. Southside Bancshares reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

SBSI stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $6,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

