$0.48 EPS Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

NYSE:CAG remained flat at $$34.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,732. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock worth $106,355,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after acquiring an additional 317,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 860,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

