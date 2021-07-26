$0.44 EPS Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Thomson Reuters also posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 49.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.89. 10,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,183. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

