$0.41 EPS Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCO opened at $44.55 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

