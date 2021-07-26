$0.41 EPS Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCO opened at $44.55 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.