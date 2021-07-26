$0.28 EPS Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COG shares. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 178,855 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $179,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

