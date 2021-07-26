-$0.17 EPS Expected for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

BATRK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 71,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,226. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,384,000 after buying an additional 225,713 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.