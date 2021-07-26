-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.53. 149,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,317. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.95. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $53,400,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

