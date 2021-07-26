-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

CGEN stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter worth about $119,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

