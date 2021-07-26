-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Stratasys posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 728,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 339,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.