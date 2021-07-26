-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.05). VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

VBIV stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $757.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 61,786 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

