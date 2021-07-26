-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Brokerages predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.05). VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

VBIV stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $757.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 61,786 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.