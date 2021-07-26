$0.01 EPS Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

FTI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.58. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $118,889,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $134,428,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 4,978,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.