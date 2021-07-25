Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Zymeworks stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

