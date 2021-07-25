Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,352 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Zuora worth $19,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,213,000 after acquiring an additional 497,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zuora by 167.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 55.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 27.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 822,537 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zuora by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 61,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $79,327.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZUO stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

