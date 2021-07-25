ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Cap Hits $912,694.69

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $912,694.69 and approximately $51,863.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00121498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00138404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,558.74 or 1.00201060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.51 or 0.00871311 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

