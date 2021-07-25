ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,583 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,345.66. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 123,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $6,461,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,277,628 shares of company stock worth $345,436,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

