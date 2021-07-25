ZKSwap Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $129.65 million and approximately $11.16 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00119395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00137694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,445.84 or 1.00186621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.65 or 0.00868622 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

