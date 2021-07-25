Zigcoin (ZIG) Market Capitalization Tops $7.32 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Zigcoin has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $446,324.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.00835596 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,259,519 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

