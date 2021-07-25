ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $324.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00051407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002363 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00031987 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00243595 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00034738 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

