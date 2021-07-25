Zealium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zealium has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $31,181.82 and $4.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00253695 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,674,834 coins and its circulating supply is 16,674,834 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

