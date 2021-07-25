Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report $24.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $112.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $120.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. Guggenheim upped their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,689,209.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,254 shares of company stock worth $53,316,139. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,837,000 after acquiring an additional 146,832 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $71.79 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.14.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.