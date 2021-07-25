Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $342.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in Verona Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

