Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Buy

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE VIV opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.53. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 229,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 835,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 144.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

