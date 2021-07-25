Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to “Buy”

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTTR opened at $49.70 on Friday. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

