Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

KDDIY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered KDDI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KDDI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.16. KDDI has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

