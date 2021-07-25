Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indonesia Energy Corporation is an energy company. It is engaged in the oil and gas business primarily in Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. “

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

INDO opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Indonesia Energy has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indonesia Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Indonesia Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

