Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of FI opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 229,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 761.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439,626 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 79,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

