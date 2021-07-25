Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Western Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Western Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Western Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

