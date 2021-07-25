Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPLP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

