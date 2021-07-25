Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGR. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.64.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $63,187,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 429,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $15,051,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $13,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

