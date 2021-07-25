Zacks Investment Research Downgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QURE. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.15.

QURE stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.76.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in uniQure by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in uniQure by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in uniQure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

