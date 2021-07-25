Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $291.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.50. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

