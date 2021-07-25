Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Hold

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of ENLV opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

