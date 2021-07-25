Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of AOUT opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $383.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $13,521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 271,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $9,413,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

