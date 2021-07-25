Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report $85.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.50 million to $86.40 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $39.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $344.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $345.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $439.20 million, with estimates ranging from $416.70 million to $461.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at $200,909. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

