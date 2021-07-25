Zacks: Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,375,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,430. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 254,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 111.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 81.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

