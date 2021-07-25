Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.65). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

Several analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Immunic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Immunic by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 45,018.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,105. Immunic has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $240.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

