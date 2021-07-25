Zacks: Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post sales of $288.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the lowest is $248.13 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $151.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $943.53 million to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

CHH stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $118.01. The company had a trading volume of 195,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,360. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 155.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,360 shares of company stock worth $7,040,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,792,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

