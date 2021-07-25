Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post sales of $59.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.20 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $42.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $230.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.97 million to $250.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $338.62 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

