Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OraSure Technologies reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $128,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.71 million, a PE ratio of -161.12 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

