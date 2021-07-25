Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Onconova Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Onconova Therapeutics.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 225,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,472. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.68.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.