Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will report $7.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.65 billion and the lowest is $7.62 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $29.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.99 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

NYSE JBL traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.94. 758,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,772. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,913,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,852 shares of company stock worth $4,559,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 35.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

