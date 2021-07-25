Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report sales of $72.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.40 million and the lowest is $71.80 million. Banc of California posted sales of $59.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $281.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $283.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $343.20 million, with estimates ranging from $339.70 million to $346.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

BANC stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 394,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $879.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 216,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 649,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

