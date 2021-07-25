Zacks: Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.79 Million

Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce $295.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $305.39 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $294.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.85. 829,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

