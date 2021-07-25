Zacks: Analysts Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report $66.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.13 million to $66.97 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $76.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $278.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.53 million to $279.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.79 million, with estimates ranging from $292.62 million to $296.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNCR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 703,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,018. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

