Zacks: Analysts Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will report sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $10.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $10.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.22. 1,215,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,277. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,844,000 after acquiring an additional 236,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.