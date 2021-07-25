Zacks: Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. eGain reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million.

EGAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 82,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,689. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $356.41 million, a PE ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 85.2% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 232,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

