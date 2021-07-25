Zacks: Analysts Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($3.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.HC Wainwright increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair set a $56.77 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.52.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

