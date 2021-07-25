Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of SAR opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $301.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

