Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Post $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.14. M.D.C. reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $10.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

