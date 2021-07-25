Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post sales of $94.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.60 million. Luxfer reported sales of $89.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $369.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.70 million to $372.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $397.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.10 million to $412.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

LXFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

LXFR traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $560.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Luxfer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Luxfer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

